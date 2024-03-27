JUST IN: Notorious Bandits’ Leader, Dogo Gide Is Dead

A notorious bandits’ leader in the North West region of the country, Dogo Gide, has been reportedly killed.

Former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad made this known in a post via his official X handle on Wednesday morning.

Ahmad said Gide died from gunshot wounds sustained during a confrontation with Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) troops of the Nigerian Army.

He wrote: “Woke up to the good news that Dogo Gide, has finally kicked the bucket. The notorious bandits leader died from gunshot wounds sustained during a confrontation with Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) forces.”

Gide, one of Nigeria’s most wanted bandits, is responsible for the kidnapping and deaths of thousands of innocent villagers and the displacement of even more in the North.

It was learned that his operational headquarters rotate among states in the North West, especially Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, and Katsina.

Recall that on October 30, 2023, Gide escaped death and capture following a fierce battle with Nigerian troops when they stormed his strongholds in Zamfara State in a surprise operation.

He managed to bolt after a military operation targeted his enclaves at Dansadau, Mai Tukunya and Babban Doka villages in Zamfara state.

A military source had told The Daily Times, which was embedded in the operation, that the kingpin sustained serious gunshot injuries.

”He was hit in various parts of his body. Bleeding profusely, he escaped by the skin of his teeth,” the source said.

”Apparently, he was not expecting the Nigerian Army in his fortress. But we are the formidable Nigerian Army, and we can go anywhere we want. It was a tough battle. He and his extremely violent foot soldiers put up stiff resistance, but in the end, we are the Nigerian Army –and we overcame them.

”He was bleeding with gunshot wounds in several parts of his body. He narrowly escaped into the bushes and forests, but I doubt he will survive the wounds, except by some trick of fate.”

Sources further said that the troops breached Gide’s Yau Sarkin Pawa residence, searched the house and destroyed it.

“The feat was achieved on 30th October, 2023, when the Special Forces troops of OPHD conducted a fighting patrol following credible information received on terrorist activities at Sangeko forest in Kebbi state where the troops promptly responded and engaged the terrorists in an intense firefight,” the sources added.

Items recovered included a tailoring factory for sewing various military and other security agencies’ uniforms, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), a mini pharmacy suspected to be used for the treatment of wounded terrorists and five operational motorcycles and sewing machines, among others.

These were set ablaze instantly by the Special Forces personnel.