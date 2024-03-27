Guber Aspirant Death: Ondo APC Elders Makes Demand From Gov Aiyedatiwa

The elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have pleaded with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the late governorship aspirant of the party, Paul Akintelure.

Naija News reported that Akintelure, a medical doctor jostling for the governorship ticket of the APC, was confirmed dead in the early hours of Tuesday.

The demise comes barely a week after Akintelure raised alarm, alleging that there was a serious threat to his life ahead of the APC governorship primary fixed for April 25.

Though he did not provide details of the threat, he noted that he was compelled to address the matter with grave concern and a heavy heart.

Reacting, the party elders, under the auspices of Ondo APC Aborigine, during a meeting on Tuesday, expressed sadness over the death of the late medical doctor.

The Chairman of the APC elders group and former Nigerian Ambassador to Togo, Sola Iji, speaking on behalf of its members, said there was a need for Aiywdatiwa to investigate the deceased’s death, considering the allegation of threat to his life.

He said, “The meeting was meant to receive and adopt the final report of the resolution of the group in supporting one of the aspirants. We were shocked earlier this morning when we learnt of the death of Dr. Paul Akintelure. We have to suspend our meeting to seize the opportunity to mourn his demise.

“A few days back, he spoke out about threat to his life. If he so expressed that threat, even though we do not know the details, we call on the governor to unravel whatever mystery surrounding his death.

“It is part of responsibilities of government to protect lives and property. We have adjourned till another date to discuss.”