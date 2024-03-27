Friendlies: Why Super Eagles Lost To Mali – Finidi George Reveals

The interim head coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George, has revealed why the Nigerian national team lost to West African neighbours Mali in Tuesday’s international friendly match.

Naija News recalls that the Super Eagles faced a setback with a 2-0 defeat against Mali in an international friendly match Tuesday night, marking a challenging moment for Nigeria’s interim head coach, Finidi George.

El Bilal Toure and Kamorou Dounmbia scored goals in the match, bringing a tough test to George’s tenure, which began on a positive note with a victory over Ghana in his debut game.

Speaking after the match, Finidi George offered his insights into the encounter, acknowledging the impact of critical errors on the game’s outcome.

“I think it was just a few mistakes that cost us the match,” George conceded, emphasizing that the defeat did not reflect the team’s overall performance.

He praised the game’s intensity and noted the Super Eagles’ ability to create scoring opportunities, albeit without capitalizing on them.

“It was not a bad game. Good intensity, we created a couple of chances, but didn’t score. And in a game like this, if you don’t score and you make mistakes, you will be punished,” he reflected.

Despite the loss, Finidi remains optimistic about the team’s direction under his guidance, drawing positives from the players’ performance and their adaptation to his coaching philosophy.

“I’m happy with the way the boys played and it is quite positive,” he stated.