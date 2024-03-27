Current Carton Price Of Noodles As Naira Continues To Rise Against The Dollar

Recent checks by Naija News have indicated a notable drop in the price of Indomie noodles, a staple food item consumed by many Nigerians.

Naija News reports that this price reduction marks the second decrease within the week, following an initial dip, as the Nigerian Naira gains strength against the US dollar.

Upon assuming office, President Tinubu made the significant decision to eliminate the fuel subsidy, leading to a dramatic increase in fuel prices from approximately N189 per litre to over N600.

This decision, while aimed at stabilizing the country’s economic landscape, initially contributed to a sharp rise in inflation, affecting prices across a broad spectrum of commodities, including essential food items like noodles, rice, and other kitchen staples.

The resultant financial strain has impacted Nigerian households, making bulk purchases of such necessities increasingly challenging.

However, a recent turn of events has seen a slight alleviation in these pressures, with the Naira’s appreciation against the dollar reducing the prices of various commodities.

Specifically, the price of a carton of Indomie noodles has further declined.

The Indomie Super Pack, previously priced at N14,700, is now available for N12,000. Similarly, the regular chicken flavour pack, once sold for N8,900, has dropped to N7,500.

The current prices for different Indomie variants are as follows:

Indomitables: N7,500

Onions: N8,100

Superpack: N12,200

Hungryman: N11,200

Belleful: N11,500