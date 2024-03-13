Prices Of Indomie, Sugar, Rice, Beans, Other Food Items Drop

A new survey shows a slight reduction in the prices of food items, including instant noodles and other essential food commodities.

Naija News recalls that since the fuel subsidy was removed in May 2023, Nigerians have been battling the high cost of goods and services.

The daily increase in food items also led to a protest across the country and the looting of vehicles conveying food items to some parts of the North.

In its January consumer price report, the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that the food inflation rate rose to 35.41% year-on-year, marking the highest level of food inflation in history and highlighting the challenges Nigerians have faced in recent months.

However, according to ThisDay, the prices of essential food items across various markets have dropped.

The new survey shows that prices of food items such as Indomie, sugar, rice, beans, semo, spaghetti, and macaroni have reduced.

Below is a breakdown of the price changes based on the market survey.

Meanwhile, Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has demanded that the Nigerian Customs Service compensate the families of those who died in the stampede while struggling to benefit from the service’s cheap rice sale initiative.

Naija News recalls that in an effort to cushion the hardship faced by Nigerians, the NCS announced plans to sell off rice and other food items seized from smugglers at a very cheap rate.

The short-lived initiative was suspended after seven individuals reportedly died while trying to gain entrance into the Customs zonal headquarters in Yaba, where the sales took place.

Demanding compensation for the families of the victims, Falana argued that the NCS must take full responsibility for the incident. He further faulted the service for its failure to identify and commiserate with the families of the victims who died at the stampede.