Price Of Bag Of Rice, Beans, Other Food Commodities This Week

In a welcome development for consumers across Nigeria, the price of rice and other essential food commodities has significantly decreased this week.

The price drop brings some respite amidst the ongoing calls for an increase in the minimum wage to help citizens cope with the cost of living.

Prior to this week, the cost of a 50kg bag of rice had soared to as much as ₦87,000 in Abuja and ₦85,000 in Lagos. However, recent days have seen a noticeable reduction in prices for rice and beans, yams, spaghetti, and other staples.

This decline in food prices is particularly significant given the economic challenges many Nigerians face, including the high cost of living and the struggle to meet daily needs.

The price reduction has been received positively, as it helps somewhat ease the household budget burden.

Price Of Bag Of Rice

Foreign rice – ₦72,000

Dantata Parboiled Rice – ₦68,000

Long Grain Tomato Rice – ₦70,000

Stoned-free Nigerian rice – ₦65,000

Price Of Bag Of Beans

White Beans 25kg (₦30,000)

Brown Beans 25kg (₦30,000)

Honey beans 25kg (₦37,500)

White Beans 50kg (₦60,500)

Brown Beans 50kg (₦60,000)

Honey beans 50kg (₦75,000)

White Beans 100kg (₦120,000)

Brown Beans 100kg (₦120,000)

Honey beans 100kg (₦150,000)

Price Of Bag Of Garri

Ijebu Garri – 50kg (₦52,000)

Normal white garri – 50kg (₦40,000)

Yello Garri – 50kg (₦45,000)

Price of Noodles

Indomie Belle Full Pack 280g X 16 – ₦12,500

CHIKKI Indomie Instant Noodles – ₦8,000