Bobrisky Reacts As Police Summon Femi Adebayo

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, famously known as Bobrisky, has asked Nigerians to stop dragging popular movie star, Femi Adebay0, for his emergence as the winner of the best dressed female category at the Ajakaju movie premiere.

Naija News reports that his comment comes just as reports suggest that the Nigeria Police had invited the movie star for questioning over issues surrounding the ‘Best-Dressed’ female award to the controversial cross-dresser.

Femi’s colleague, Dayo Amusa, made this known during a live Instagram session while addressing the controversies over the award, which has generated an online fight.

According to Dayo, Femi Adebayo was summonsed by the police and Muslim community for promoting LGBTQ in Nigeria.

However, exonerating Femi Adebayo, Bobrisky explained that the movie star did not hand-pick him as the award category winner.

Making this disclosure while speaking on an Instagram live session, Bobrisky revealed that three female judges were responsible for his emergence as the award category winner, adding that Femi Adeboye was only called upon to announce the winner.

“Number one, Uncle Femi did to pick the winner, they already had judges that were meant to pick the winner for the best-dressed female for the theme of the movie, so Uncle Femi was just to come there and announce the winner, he was not the one that picked the winner, he was not part of the judges, the judges were females, like about three females, i think two of them left after we finished watching the movie at the cinema so they were calling; ah where are these judges, they now saw uncle Femi, they said uncle Femi take the microphone and announce the winner,” Bobrisky revealed.