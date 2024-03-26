VIDEO: Moment Bandits Burnt Military Vehicles, Killed Two Security Operatives In Zamfara Attack

A video has surfaced on social media showing the moment a group of bandits attacked Tsafe town, the headquarters of Tsafe local government area of Zamfara State, where they burnt two operational vehicles of the military.

Two members of the state security outfit, Community Protection Guards (CPG), were also reportedly killed during the attack.

In the video clip, the bandits could be heard making chorus comments in the Hausa language, mocking the security outfits and the state government.

‘Burn the vehicle and send the video to the ‘bastards’,” one of the bandits is heard saying in Hausa language in the video obtained by Naija News.

Watch the video clip below:

It was gathered that terrorists arrived at the town around 11:45 pm yesterday and whisked away at least six individuals from the Tsafe town.

According to Daily Trust, four employees of the Setraco Construction Company, responsible for an ongoing road project along the Funtua-Gusau federal highway, were among the victims.

Various sources who gave details of the incident said the bandits took advantage of the late hour when most residents had already retired to bed.

Regrettably, the bandits were successful in their mission to kill the CPG personnel.