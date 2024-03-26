Bandits Kill Zamfara Community Guard Commander, Kidnap Six Others

The commander of the state’s Community Protection Guards (CPG) in charge of Tsafe, Malam Aminu Muhammad, has been reportedly killed by bandits.

Naija News learnt that a group of bandits launched an attack on Tsafe town in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State over the weekend, killing Muhammad, along with another personnel named Ibrahim Kabiru, during the assault.

The assailants, who arrived at the town around 11:45 pm, also carried out the abduction of six individuals.

Daily Trust reported that four employees of the Setraco Construction Company, which is responsible for an ongoing road project along the Funtua-Gusau federal highway, were among the victims.

Various sources who gave details of the incident said the bandits took advantage of the late hour when most residents had already retired to bed.

Regrettably, they were successful in their mission to kill the CPG personnel.

“We started hearing gunshots from the eastern part of the town around 11:45pm, while at the same time, a military fighter jet was hovering in the sky.

“We learned that the bandits, having noticed the arrival of the military operatives, changed their direction. First, they intended to enter the town from the west, but later they moved a bit to the north and gained access into the town.

“It was while they were changing their direction that they met with the personnel of the Community Protection Guards and killed two of them, including the commander, Malam Aminu Muhammad. They also succeeded in abducting six people during the attack,” One of the sources reportedly said.

Another source, Ibrahim Garba Tsafe, further clarified that two of the kidnapped individuals were displaced individuals who would frequently stay overnight in Tsafe town, whereas the other four were identified as employees of the construction firm.

Tsafe said, “For the past three days, these bandits have been attacking Tsafe town and abducting residents. We don’t know where we can lodge our complaints. Things are becoming worse and we don’t know why.

“I wonder how these bandits manage to attack this town despite the presence of soldiers.

“Apart from killing the two CPG personnel and abducting the six persons, the bandits also burnt military and CPG patrol vehicles during the Sunday attack.

“Also, on Saturday, they came to the town and killed a ward head, Mai Unguwa Ayuba Kwanti, and abducted three people.”

Another resident, Muhammad Musa, said two days ago, the bandits stormed the town and abducted five residents at gunpoint.

“We are appealing to the government to come to our aid by bringing an end to this menace. Tsafe town is gradually becoming a bandits’ prone area.

“The bandits have turned this town into their haven; they invade the town, kill and abduct people at will. It is highly unfortunate. Government should come to our rescue,” he said.

However, no security agency in the state has yet issued a statement regarding the incident as of the time of filing this report, Naija News understands.