US State Implements Ban On Social Media Accounts For Children Under 14, Platforms Instructed To Delete Existing Accounts

Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis has officially approved a bill preventing minors under the age of 14 from using social media within the state’s borders.

According to NBC News, teenagers aged 14 or 15 will require parental consent before registering on a platform.

HB3, the bill in question, also mandates social media platforms to remove the existing accounts of individuals under the age of 14.

Companies that do not adhere to this regulation may face litigation filed on behalf of underage platform users, with the possibility of damages amounting to $10,000 as stated in the legislation.

Any company found guilty of breaking the law may face penalties of up to $50,000 per violation, as well as covering attorney’s fees and court expenses.

“Ultimately, [we’re] trying to help parents navigate this very difficult terrain that we have now with raising kids, and so I appreciate the work that’s been put in,” DeSantis said in remarks during the bill-signing ceremony.

HB3, set to be enforced in January 2025, emerges amidst increasing endeavours to regulate social media platforms throughout the U.S., driven by parental worries about inadequate online safety measures for their children.

Over 200 groups penned a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in December, pressing for a vote on the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), designed to hold apps and online platforms accountable for recommending potentially harmful content to minors, thereby advocating for a “duty of care.”

Lawmakers engaged TikTok, X, and Meta CEOs in January on the topic of online child safety, with the tech executives reaffirming their commitment and presenting various proactive tools designed to mitigate online exploitation.