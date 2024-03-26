Super Eagles Job ‘Is Looking Good For Finidi’ – Victor Ikpeba

Former Nigeria international, Victor Ikpeba, has hinted that the chances of Finidi George being named Super Eagles’ permanent coach is very high.

Finidi George is one of the coaches who applied for the vacant Super Eagles of Nigeria permanent head coach job. He is seen as an advantaged applicant because, aside from being an ex-international, he served as the assistant coach of the immediate past coach of the national team, Jose Peseiro.

Besides that, George is currently the interim head coach of the Super Eagles and led the team to defeat Ghana in an international friendly on March 22, 2024. The 2-1 defeat over Ghana was Nigeria’s first victory over the Back Stars since 2007.

George, who is still the head coach of Nigeria Premier Football League club Enyimba, will lead the Super Eagles to a friendly game against Mali at 9 p.m. later tonight, March 26.

Most football enthusiasts believe that if George can lead the Super Eagles to record a win over Mali, it will be difficult for the Nigeria Football Federation to give another coach the team’s coaching job.

“I am happy with what Finidi is doing with the Super Eagles. I am in the system and I know what he’s doing. Don’t forget that I am in the committee set up to do the right thing”, Ikpeba said while speaking on Monday Night Football.

“From what I have seen from the players’ comments, it’s looking good for Finidi George.

“As I speak right now, I think it’s looking good for him. Mind you. I am not the decision-maker, I am one of the people who will advise the NFF. but it’s looking good for Finidi.”