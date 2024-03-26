Pray For Tinubu Government, Nigeria Will Get Better – Femi Adesina

A former presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, has urged Nigerians to support the government of President Bola Tinubu.

This is as he expressed optimism that things would get better in the country.

Adesina, who served as the special adviser on media and publicity to former President Muhammadu Buhari, said the government of President Tinubu needs the support of Nigerians.

Speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of a book presentation in Lagos, the former presidential media aide said Nigerians have no other country, and it is only in their own country that they can be first-class citizens.

He said: “My message to Nigeria at this time is just to hold the fort, this place is going to get better.

“It is our country, we don’t have another one. So we must ensure that it works because no matter where we go, we will not be first class citizens.

“Nigeria will get it right, we will get there.”

He called for prayers and support for the incumbent administration, saying: “So, let us support the government, let us pray for the government and have good will towards the government and everything is good, to get better and right.”