List Of New Nigerian Ambassadors, Designations Fake – Presidency

The Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, has described as fake news a purported list of new Nigerian Ambassadors.

Naija News reports that a purported list of new Nigerian Ambassadors and their assigned countries went viral on social media on Tuesday.

In a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Tinubu’s aide said the names in circulation are merely a copy of an outdated 2017 list.

Olusegun added that most of those mentioned in the fake list have already retired from their diplomatic duties.

He wrote: “The alleged LIST OF NEW NIGERIAN AMBASSADORS AND THEIR ASSIGNED COUNTRIES circulating online is fake.

“This list is merely a copy of an outdated 2017 list, where most of the individuals mentioned have already retired from their diplomatic duties.

“A few names on the list are even inaccurate, and some have sadly passed away. One must question the sudden emergence of this stale list at this time.

“Therefore, it is imperative to disregard and treat this list with utter contempt.”

Recall that President Tinubu had, on September 2nd, 2023, recalled all career and non-career ambassadors manning the country’s diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates globally.

A statement by Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the recall of the ambassadors, saying: “Sequel to the inquiries on the letter recalling the Nigerian ambassador to the UK, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has clarified that all career ambassadors and non-career ambassadors have been recalled on the instructions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The envoys were directed to return to the country on or before October 31.

They include the 41 non-career ambassadors and 42 career ambassadors appointed by Former President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2020.