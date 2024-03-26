Lagos PDP Chair Aivoji Advocates Competent Handling Of State Police To Tackle National Security Issues

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Lagos State Chairman, Philip Aivoji, has backed the idea of introducing state police.

Naija News reports that he shared this perspective during an interview with the press in Lagos on Tuesday, asserting that embracing state police could lead to a notable decrease in the country’s security challenges.

He expressed his views on the potential inclusion of state police in the ongoing constitutional amendments carried out by the National Assembly.

The PDP chief, who was recently kidnapped and subsequently freed, emphasized the urgent need to address the escalating security challenges across various states of the nation.

Aivoji said, “This call has been on for quite some time now as we look at the growing cases of kidnapping and violent crimes taking place across the country.

“The issue of the state police is a welcome development.

“What I understand by the state police is that we get people in their environment and train them to police people in that locality.

“This is because they know the people in the environment, and they can identify those who are natives of the area.

“When we have non-natives, they will be able to question such questions and know where they come from.

“So, if it is properly done and handled with all honesty, it will help a lot.“