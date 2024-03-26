Interrogate Persons With Claims Of Close Ties With Bandits — Kukah Tells FG

Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese has called on the Federal Government to thoroughly investigate individuals who boast of having connections with bandits, questioning why such claims have not been probed by the authorities.

Naija News reports that Bishop Kukah, during an interview with Channels TV, expressed concern over the government’s apparent inaction towards individuals openly admitting knowledge and interactions with bandits.

“There are key Nigerians who are saying openly that they know more than they think the rest of us know, and I think that it is the business of the Federal Government to find out those who claim to know where the bandits are, those who are collaborating with the bandits,” Bishop Kukah said.

This call for action comes amidst growing concerns over the surge in kidnappings, particularly affecting schools across the nation.

Bishop Kukah voiced his worry over the psychological impact these abductions could have on children, referencing the recent release of 137 schoolchildren kidnapped in Kuriga, Kaduna State.

In a related development, the Federal Government revealed that Kaduna-based Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi has been summoned for questioning over his controversial remarks concerning bandit activities.

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and Orientation, announced this during a press briefing at the State House in Abuja, stating “Sheikh Gumi or any other person is not above the law. If he has suggestions that are constructive enough for the security agencies to take, they will take but if they think that he is also making some statements that appear to be reckless, he will also be reprimanded.”

Idris further clarified that security agencies are actively addressing national security concerns, and anyone making remarks that potentially jeopardize security will be subject to further investigation.