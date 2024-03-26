‘I Will Apologize Later’ – Tinubu Tells Newspapers Over Birthday Cancellation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to apologize to newspapers over the cancellation of any elaborate birthday for himself on March 29.

The Nigerian leader made this known while addressing members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Tinubu acknowledged that newspapers that were expecting to make money from advertisements may have been hurt due to his warning to family, friends and well-wishers.

“I know they will be angry with me. But I will apologize to them later”, he said.

President Tinubu restated that such a birthday ceremony would be out of tune with the national mood, adding that he didn’t want government agencies to use public money to place congratulatory advertorials for him.

The President reiterated that he would rather want well-wishers to give their money to orphanages or old people’s homes.

Recall that President Tinubu, who turns 72 on March 29, 2024, had ordered that no celebration be put together for his birthday due to the mood in the country.

The President, in a statement on Sunday by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, urged his associates or well-wishers across the country not to organize any celebratory events on his behalf or in his name.

He also told them not to place goodwill advertorials for his birthday but to donate the money to charity organizations of their choice in his name.

President Tinubu cited the nation’s current challenges and recent security breaches as reasons for his decision.