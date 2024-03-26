‘DSS Seizes Important Legal Document From Nnamdi Kanu’

A lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, has alleged that the Department of State Services (DSS) seized a legal document from his client.

According to Ejimakor, he had taken the document with him for Kanu’s review during a visit to him on Monday, but DSS operatives collected the document without returning it till he left.

Kanu’s lawyer made this known in a post via his X account.

Ejimakor accused the DSS of unfair treatment, saying his client would not be tried under violations like that.

“I just exited from today’s visitation with Onyendu #MNK. I took a critical legal document to him to preview it, but, as usual, the DSS seized the document and never brought it back until I left,” Ejimakor wrote.

“MNK will NEVER BE TRIED under violations like this. It’s not a court-martial. #FairHearing,” he added.

Court Takes Fresh Decision On Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail, Orders Accelerated Hearing

Meanwhile, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has again been denied bail.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja denied bail to the IPOB leader during the resumed hearing last Tuesday.

The court, however, ordered an accelerated hearing of the case involving the embattled IPOB leader, who is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony.

Kanu, who was brought to the court, has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his arrest in June 2021.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Nyako held that the court would only grant an accelerated hearing in the matter and ordered the prosecution to call its first witness.