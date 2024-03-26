Concerns As Death Toll From Bauchi Zakkat Stampede Increases [Full List Of Victims]

Concerns have been raised in Bauchi State as the death toll from the Zakkat collection stampede during the Ramadan gifts distributed by a philanthropist, AYM Shafa, has increased to 15 persons.

Naija News understands that the victims of the stampede include women and young children.

Confirming the latest causality to journalists on Monday, the Secretary of the Dungulbe main cemetery in Bauchi, Yahaya Mohammed, revealed that more corpses were brought to the cemetery today, increasing the number of casualties to 15.

“Today (Monday), they brought one of the corpses, a woman, apart from 14 corpses of (Sunday). The woman they brought today was from the Jahun area of the Bauchi metropolis.

“We have buried a total of 15 people from the stampede victims, including 12 adults and three children,” Mohammed told Daily Trust.

He revealed the identity of the victims to include Alti Abdullahi Digan Yaya, 55; Maryam Suleiman, 12; Nana Khadija Suleiman, 7; Aisha Ibrahim Kobi, 43; 16-year-old Maryam Shuaibu; Aishatu Usman, 13; Haiwau Musa, Sabon Kaura, 50; and Aishatu Saidu Khandahar, 55.

Others are Amina Abdullahi, 40; Umaimah Yahaya, 13; Sahura Abubakar, 48; Zainab Ahmad, 12; 3-year-old Isa Aliyu Zango; and 5-year-old Khadija Yahaya.

It was reported earlier that at least 10 persons died during the Zakkat collection stampede, which happened on Sunday at the headquarters of the AYM Shafa office.

A family source who spoke to journalists confirmed the figures, though the police command had insisted that only four people died as of Sunday.

However, Bauchi State Police Command, which confirmed four deaths, said three more injured women had died, bringing the number to seven.

“Seven people have now died following the stampede,” the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakili, said while giving an update on Monday in Bauchi.

“A medical doctor at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) has confirmed that three more women died at the hospital among those brought for treatment. As at the time we gave our report, there were four, but presently we have seven with their names and addresses,” Wakil noted.

Wakil listed the victims as Aisha Usman, 13; Sahura Abubakar, 55; Aisha Ibrahim Abubakar, 43; Kobi Street Bauchi; Khadija Isah, 8; and Karofi Bauchi.

Others were Maryam Suleiman, 20 years of Kandahar Bauchi; Maryam Shuaibu, 16 of Gwangwangwan Bauchi; and 53-year-old Hassana Saidu of Dutsen Tanshi Bauchi.

Wakil added, “These are the number of victims confirmed dead by medical doctors. More details will be made available to the public as the command receives them.”