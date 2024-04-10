Ex-Kogi Gov, Ibrahim Idris’ Son Dies After Eid Prayers

Advertisement

Muhammed Idris, the son of former Kogi governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, has passed away.

Naija News reports that Muhammed tragically passed away in his Abuja home just after returning from Eid prayers this morning, marking a sorrowful end to the Ramadan celebration for the family.

According to Punch, Muhammed, who served on the floor of the House of Representatives between 2007-2011, died unexpectedly, causing a wave of sadness among his relatives, friends, and political associates.

The family has announced that Muhammed Idris will be buried today at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja, as they prepare to say their final goodbyes.

Confirming the sad news, his elder brother, Abubakar Idris, told newsmen, “It’s true. He died this morning shortly after coming back to his residence after Eid prayers. He will be buried on Wednesday at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.”

Lagos Traditional Ruler, Osolo Of Isolo Dies After Eid Prayers

Meanwhile, the Paramount ruler of Isolo in Lagos State, Osolo of Isolo Land, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Kabiru Alani Agbabiaka, is dead.

Naija News reports that Oba Agbabiaka died at the age of 64, three months before the celebration of his 20th coronation anniversary.

According to Punch, the monarch died shortly after observing the Eid prayers on Wednesday.

Confirming the dead, the Chairman of Isolo Local Council Development Area, Olasoju Adebayo, in a statement, disclosed that the deceased monarch would be buried by 4pm according to Islamic rites.

Olasoju, however, did not disclose the cause of his death.