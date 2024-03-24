Four Killed In Bauchi Zakat Stampede

A tragic stampede during a zakat (almsgiving) exercise in Bauchi State has resulted in the death of four individuals.

The incident took place on Sunday, around 10 a.m., at the Shafa Holdings Company plc headquarters located on Jos Road.

Additionally, a 17-year-old girl, Naima Abdullahi, has been hospitalized following the incident and is currently receiving treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital in Bauchi.

The police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili, confirmed the unfortunate event in an interview with Channels TV, stating that the police force had responded promptly to the situation and had since stabilized the area.

He relayed that the Commissioner of Police had appealed for calm and reassured the public of their safety.

Following the incident, police presence was heightened at the scene to manage the crowd and prevent further accidents.

Despite the dispersal of most attendees, a few individuals remained outside the company’s premises, hopeful of continued zakat distribution.

As of now, Shafa Holdings Company plc has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

The local community is in mourning, and there are calls for improved safety measures during large public gatherings to prevent such tragedies in the future.

This is coming amidst hardship in the country.