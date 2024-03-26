Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Nigeria News

Nigerian Army Set To Release 200 Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists

Richard Ogunsile
BREAKING: Tension As Boko Haram Attack Borno IDPs Again
Boko Haram in Borno

The Nigerian Army has reportedly cleared no fewer than two hundred detainees of links with the Boko Haram terrorists.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the detainees who were arrested by the military in the heat of insurgency would be released to the Borno State government today.

According to Daily Trust, Governor Babagana Zulum’s led government will receive the suspected terrorists today for proper reintegration into society.

It was reported that the event will occur on Tuesday morning at Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Not fewer than 200 cleared Boko Haram suspects are being cleared of any wrongdoing by security operatives, and they will be handed over to the Borno State Government for rehabilitation and reintegration.

“The handing over ceremony is set to be this morning (Tuesday) at 10: am at Giwa Barracks,” a source, who spoke with the news platform, revealed.

The source further disclosed that the State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Zuwaira Gambo, and her Information and Internal Security counterpart, Prof Tar Umar, will receive the clear detainees on behalf of the state government.

A graphic designer turned into an immensely creative journalist committed to high-quality research and writing. A gospel music minister and Sportsman - Meet me on X - [@JoshuaOgunsile]

