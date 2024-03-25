Six Farmers Killed As Gunmen Attack Nasarawa Community

At least six individuals were reportedly killed in a recent attack by gunmen in the Kadarko region of Keana Local Government Area in Nasarawa State.

Naija News learnt that three individuals, including a clergyman named Pastor Kingsley Orshase, were murdered in the Tse-Abir Azer community in Kadarko last Friday, while three more were shot dead on Sunday morning.

Confirming the attack to journalists, the chairman of the United Farmers Association of Kadarko (UFAK), Denis Utsa, said the assailants stormed the Tse-Abir Azer area of Kadarko around 4 pm on Friday, resulting in the deaths of two individuals on the spot.

According to him, the third victim, Pastor Orshase, died in the hospital on Saturday.

Utsa told Daily Trust that several others sustained gunshot wounds. The resident further mentioned that the victims were fishing at a nearby river in the Tse-Abir Azer area when the gunmen launched their attack.

He also revealed that a Fulani man was killed in a retaliatory attack.

“On March 22nd, at about 4 pm, Tiv farmers in the Tse-Abir Azer area of Kadarko went fishing, and gunmen attacked them by the river, resulting in the death of two farmers and one Fulani in a reprisal.

“The gunmen had invaded the IDP’s rebuilt settlements, and dozens of them have fled back to Kadarko and Giza for refuge. Many of the IDP farmers were injured.

“Three Eggon farmers were killed on Sunday, bringing the death toll to six within two days,” Utsa said.

However, the state police command has not issued any official statement regarding the incident.