Presidency Speaks On Rescue Of Kaduna Schoolchildren

The Presidency has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is extremely happy with the rescue of the Kuriga school children in Kaduna State.

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known during an appearance as a guest on a TVC programme, ‘Politics on Sunday’.

Recall that the Kaduna State Government, on Sunday, disclosed that the schoolchildren kidnapped from Kuriga, Chikun local Government Area, Kaduna State, had been released.

The development was announced in a statement signed by the state governor, Senator Uba Sani.

Speaking during the programme, Ngelale disclosed that the pivotal role President Tinubu’s intervention played a huge part in securing the release of the Kuriga school students.

The presidential spokesman asserted that President Tinubu’s decisive actions and strategic negotiations were instrumental in ensuring the children’s safe return to their families.

Ngelale stated that the rescue of the children highlights the effectiveness of the Tinubu administration’s approach to crisis management and underlines the government’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its citizens.

According to the presidential spokesman, the successful rescue of the students has been widely regarded as a confirmation of the administration’s capability to handle sensitive situations with diplomacy and firmness.

Watch the video below.