List Of Popular Nollywood Actors That Have Died In 2024

The movie industry in Nigeria, generally referred to as Nollywood, has been thrown into mourning quite a number of times this year over the loss of some of its members.

Though death is inevitable for every living thing, losing a loved one is always a difficult situation to be in. Some Nollywood stars have, unfortunately, bid the world goodbye in the year 2024.

Below is a list of Nollywood actors who have died so far in the year 2024.

Amaechi Muonagor

Muonagor is a veteran comic actor in the Nollywood industry who died on Sunday, March 24, after battling kidney disease for a long time.

Shortly before his death, he appeared in a viral video in which he solicited financial assistance from Nigerians to enable him to travel abroad for a kidney transplant.

Olofa Ina

Veteran Yoruba actor Deji Aderemi, popularly known as Olofa Ina, died on Thursday, January 4. He died at the age of 73.

The actor was said to died of cancer in Lagos State.

Sisi Quadri

The sudden and shocking death of Yoruba Nollywood actor, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri happened on March 1, at the age of 44.

Oyebamiji celebrated his 44th birthday on December 25, 2023.

Ethel Ekpe

Veteran actress, Ethel Ekpe, who adorned the Nigerian entertainment screen for years, died on Wednesday, February 7, in Lagos State.

Ekpe is well known for playing the role of ‘Segi’ on the Nigerian Television Authority sitcom, ‘Basi and Company’. She died after a long battle with cancer.

Mr. Ibu

Popular comic actor, John Okafor, better known as Mr. Ibu, died on at the age of 62. Before his death, he had been hospitalized for several days and had one of his legs amputated as part of the treatment for his ailment.