Lagos Taskforce Confiscates 470 Motorcycles, Threatens More Strict Actions For Okada Riders

The government of Lagos State, through the Lagos State Taskforce, has confiscated 470 motorcycles in a week-long operation.

Naija News understands that the strict action was under the leadership of Chief Superintendent of Police, Shola Jejeloye.

Jejeloye said the operation became important as a result of the task force’s increased efforts to enforce the ban on motorcycle operations in restricted areas throughout the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Monday through the Director of Press & Public Affairs for the Lagos State Taskforce, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, the government agency emphasized that this seizure is in line with the Lagos State Government’s dedication to aligning with the master plan of its THEMES PLUS Agenda.

The statement read: “In a week-long operation, a total of 470 motorcycles were seized, marking a significant stride in the ongoing endeavour to safeguard motorist and maintain sanity on Lagos Highways.

“The operation, which spanned various strategic locations, including Berger, Fagba, Dopemu, Iyana Ipaja, 2nd Rainbow, Festac, First Gate, Alakija, Mile 2, Ilasan, Maroko, Lekki, Ikota, and Chevron, resulted in the confiscation of 150, 120, and 250 motorcycles, respectively, from these areas.

“Any right-thinking okada operator would, at this point in time, realise that it is not business as usual. Our operations have been precise and consistent, which indicates that there is no room for okada in Lagos.

“CSP Shola Jejeloye emphasized the unwavering commitment of the Lagos State Government to eradicate Okada operations, aligning with the master plan outlined in the THEMES PLUS Agenda of the State Government. Highlighting the inherent risks associated with motorcycle transportation, he urged commuters to prioritize safer alternatives like new blue/red line railway services and Millennium bus services to avoid potential bodily harm by okada or prosecution by the state government if caught on a bike.”

CSP Jejeloye urged Okada operators who are still operating covertly to explore alternative legal means of livelihood or consider moving away from the state.

He reassured the residents of Lagos that the agency would continue conducting raids in prohibited zones, highways, and bridges until the existence of Okada operations became a thing of the past.