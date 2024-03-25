Hardship: Tinubu Unfairly Accused Amidst Nigerians’ Hoarding, Speculative Grain Trading – Agric Minister

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, underscored the Tinubu-led Government’s drive to amplify food production in the country while warning against hoarding and speculative trading practices.

The minister delivered the warning during a special Ramadan lecture/Iftar event in Abuja on Sunday, organized by Special Assistant to the President on Agriculture and Food Security, Mufutau Yinusa, in collaboration with the Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, an NGO.

The lecture was themed “Gratitude, Patience, and Vision: Embracing Challenges with Optimism.”

The minister expressed dismay at the increasing prices of food items, attributing it to insecurity affecting agricultural production and the exacerbation of the issue due to hoarding.

Kyari said, “Some of the problems we are facing are also man-made, hoarding, for instance, and speculative trade by commodity traders is also very huge.

“We have seen and discovered some warehouses in big commodity areas where even gates are removed and walls built just to hoard foodstuff inside.

“So when you look at those things and say it’s Bola Tinubu, I think we are not being fair to the administration of this government.

“So we have to look inward, we all have a role to play.”

Kyari emphasized that the federal government is dedicated to ensuring food security for the nation and directly confronting the insecurity challenge.