Grieving Relatives, Friends Demand Justice For Slain Delta Police Officers

Families and relatives of some of the police officers who were slain in an ambush while looking into the disappearance of three colleagues in Delta State by unidentified individuals have expressed their grief and sought justice for their loved ones.

Naija News reports that the community is reeling from a tragic incident where six police officers were ambushed and killed during an investigation into the disappearance of three colleagues in Delta State.

The Nigeria Police Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the incident and the arrest of five suspects linked to the killings.

The officers who lost their lives in the ambush include Inspector Abe Olubunmi, Inspector Friday Irorere, Sergeant Kuden Elisha, Sergeant Akpan Aniette, Sergeant Ayere Paul, and Sergeant Ejemito Friday.

Additionally, six officers are missing, fueling a growing demand from the bereaved families and the community for justice and transparency.

However, the sorrow of the victims’ families was palpable on social media, where they shared their grief and memories of the fallen officers.

One poignant moment captured in a live video showed the burial process of Inspector Friday Irorere, moving many to tears. A voice in the background expressed the collective heartache: “Goodbye, father. We will miss you so dearly.”

The brother of Sergeant Ayere Paul expressed his anguish and desire for justice on Facebook, saying, “Rest on Blood. Almighty God will fight those who have a hand in your death, and you too should go after them till they find no peace in their lives and their generation.”

Criticism has been directed at the Nigeria Police Force for not promptly disclosing details of the incident.

Samuel Odoba criticized the police leadership, saying, “The police high command is a disgrace. The killings of these officers happened before the killings of soldiers, but the police authority attempted to conceal the killings.”

The delayed response from the police has also sparked protests, with community leader Kola Edokpayi questioning the silence from the police authorities.

“It is very sad that what happened more than one month ago was that the highest police echelon in the Nigerian police had refused to issue a brief to the nation,” Edokpayi stated during a demonstration at the police headquarters in Benin, Edo State.