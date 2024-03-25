Enyimba Coach Blames Match Officials For 2-1 Defeat To Kwara United

Enyimba of Aba assistant coach, Yemi Olanrewaju, has blamed match officials for their 2-1 defeat away at Kwara United on Sunday, March 24.

Enyimba, who are fighting to win the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), visited Kwara State Stadium for their 27th league game of the season.

Emmanuel Ogbole of Kwara United opened the scoring in the 8th minute and Ikenna Gerald Cooper ensured that Enyimba ended the first half with a 1-1 draw.

About four minutes after the commencement of the second half, Ogbole restored the lead for the home team and made the game more difficult for the visitors.

Afterwards, there was tension on the pitch and the sidelines to the extent that the referee had to show Olanrewaju a red card.

In addition to the coach, two Enyimba players, Chigozie Chilekwu and Desmond Ojietefian, were also shown the red card.

The game ended 2-1 in favour of Kwara United, which leaves Enyimba in the 4th spot on the league table, three points behind first-place Enugu Rangers.

“I won’t blame my players for the defeat, the first half was good but the second half was something else,” said the Enyimba assistant coach who is standing in for Super Eagles interim coach, Finidi George.

“The referee messed up the whole game in the second half, where we got nine yellow cards and three red cards, including mine.

“I only asked why the sudden change in the second half, he gave me a second yellow card which was automatically a red card and he also showed a red card to two of my players, it’s crazy.

“The first half was very good, which was the standard.

“But it is what it is, the game against Kwara United is gone, we move on to the next game against Kano Pillars.”