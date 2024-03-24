Okuama Killings: We Must Make Example Of Killers Of Nigerian Soldiers – Obanikoro

Former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, has condemned the recent killing of 17 Nigerian Army officers in Delta State.

Naija News recalls that the tragic incident, which sent shockwaves through the nation, occurred in the volatile region of Ughelli South Local Government Area, specifically in the Okuama community.

The soldiers, part of the 181 Amphibious Battalion, were on a peacekeeping mission aimed at quelling communal clashes when they were ambushed and brutally murdered.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 10th Ramadan Lecture of the Anwar-ul Islam College, Agege Old Students’ Association (ACAOSA) in Lagos, Obanikoro, also a former Ambassador to Ghana, described the killings as “very sad” and “very unfortunate.”

He stressed the need for the perpetrators to be brought to justice, asserting that such acts of violence against security personnel must not go unpunished.

According to Obanikoro, the path to national prosperity and security is a shared responsibility that encompasses all sectors of society, including teachers, students, police, civil servants, and politicians.

He said, “The killing of those soldiers is very sad and those killers must not go unpunished.

“We must make an example of them that nobody dare do that again.

“We must do it to the point that even when people see security officers in uniform, they will run, not to talk of killing them.

“That killing is very sad, it is very very unfortunate.”