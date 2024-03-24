Lagos Food Market Reopens Sunday — Commissioner

The Lagos State Government has clarified the variations in the prices of foodstuffs and other items at its special Sunday markets, initiated as a relief measure in response to the removal of the petrol subsidy.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, informed residents about the price differences expected across different locations as the markets resume operations this Sunday, following their debut on March 17.

Naija News recalls that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu introduced these discount markets, known as “Ounje Eko,” as part of a broader initiative to alleviate the economic impact on Lagosians.

The initiative saw mixed reactions from residents concerning the prices and logistical setup during its first operational Sunday.

The scheme aims to make essential commodities more affordable for the masses by starting with a variety of discounted food items, including rice, beans, garlic, bread, eggs, tomatoes, peppers, and onions.

The operations within each market are overseen by a combination of government officials, youth volunteers, and private-sector payment solution providers to ensure smooth transactions and accessibility for all residents.

Mr. Omotosho highlighted the government’s commitment to positively impacting lives across various sectors, emphasizing the importance of the “Ounje Eko” initiative in this endeavor.

He also announced the addition of a new market location in Lekki Phase 1, expanding the reach of the programme to cater to more residents. Information on the locations of the Ounje Èkó markets is available on all Lagos State Government social media platforms.

The initial launch of the programme attracted large crowds, with residents gathering as early as 6:00 a.m. at the Lagos Progressive Junior Secondary School, Surulere, to take advantage of the discounted prices.

Despite the programme’s intended start time at 11:00 a.m., operations were delayed by an hour due to the unavailability of vouchers, leading to lengthy queues and discomfort under the sun.

This has prompted calls from the public, including a plea from 70-year-old Mrs. Abimbola Kanwei, for the government to refine the approach for future iterations of the market.

Furthermore, some residents have expressed dissatisfaction with the commodity prices at the discount markets in Badagry, prompting the Lagos State Government to address these concerns and ensure a more uniformly beneficial experience across all market locations.