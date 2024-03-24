Ganduje’s Son Reveals What He Will Do After Getting Appointment In Tinubu’s Govt

Umar Abdullahi Umar, the son of the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has disclosed what he will do following an appointment given to him by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu appointed Umar as the Executive Director of Technical Services at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) three weeks ago.

Speaking during a reception organized by party supporters and well-wishers in Kano to celebrate the appointment, Umar, who has been out of the country, assured Tinubu and the party leadership that he would uphold the trust placed in him.

He emphasized that, with his engineering background, his contributions to the agency will be evident soon.

“As you are all aware, when this appointment was announced I was out of the country in Ghana alongside the party National Chairman on an assignment that has to do with party matters.

“While I was unable to return all your calls and well wishes via text messages. I want to let you know that upon our arrival, the Minister of power summoned us to a meeting on the issues of electricity supply we had in the country recently. We have to resume work immediately.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the President for this opportunity as a youth and engineer. I will not let him and you down.

“I want to tell you that we are up to the task to deliver on the mandate given to us, very soon we shall ensure that power supply across the country has improved significantly more than ever. I want to thank our father, the National Chairman of the party, for the support, and I assure you that he is still pushing for some of you here; your names are on so many lists,” Daily Trust quoted Umar saying.

Former commissioners, heads of agencies, supporters in the state, and well-wishers were present at the iftar dinner.

Naija News understands that Ganduje’s son contested the House of Representatives seat in 2023 but lost.