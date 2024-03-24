‘Do Something Urgently’ – APC Chieftain Begs Tinubu As Price Of Cooking Gas In Nigeria Soars

A prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has raised concern over the unbearable price of cooking gas in Nigeria.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo on Sunday, Oyintiloye called upon President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the escalating prices of cooking gas in the country.

Oyintiloye, who previously served as a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council, expressed his concern that Nigerians are facing the harsh economic realities of struggling to afford food while also encountering difficulties in using gas for cooking.

He stressed that the cost of cooking gas has become increasingly burdensome for the general population. The politician lamented that the price of refilling a 12.5kg gas cylinder now ranges between N17,500 and N18,000 in many parts of the country.

He recalled that on February 22, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, announced that the Federal Government had instructed Liquefied Petroleum Gas producers to halt exports of the commodity.

However, Oyintiloye noted that this decision has not resulted in any significant reduction in the local price of cooking gas.

He said: “I know that Mr. President has a listening ear, and he will do something urgent about this matter.

“The announcement by the petroleum minister(state) on the ban on the exportation of the product is a good one, but it has not started having any positive effects on the masses.

“The fuel subsidy removal is biting hard on the people, and the electricity supply is not stable.

“All these are impacting negatively on Nigerians, and solutions should be provided without further delay.

“All relevant and critical stakeholders must join hands with the President to tackle the challenges in the oil and gas industry.”

The chieftain pointed out that the increasing costs of the item could be due to LPG producers clandestinely exporting the products.

He also emphasized the importance of lowering the price of cooking gas, highlighting that the use of solid fuels such as charcoal and firewood has negative effects on the environment.

This, he added, could “aggravate climate change challenges and its adverse effects such as deforestation, desertification, and soil degradation that could lead to erosion.

“This will, in turn, pose serious danger to the respiratory organ, fatigue, headaches, confusion, and dizziness to the human system due to inadequate oxygen delivery to the brain, thereby reducing people’s overall well-being.

“Human beings depend on green plants for our daily supply of oxygen while giving back carbon dioxide to the plants.

“Cutting down green trees in an attempt to substitute clean cooking gas for firewood and charcoal will affect human survival.”

Oyintiloye praised the President for maintaining the stability of the naira against the dollar and also urged Nigerians to back Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I want to commend the President on his tireless efforts to get the country’s economy on the right path.

“With patience, endurance, prayers and support for the President, we will come out stronger from these challenges,” he added.