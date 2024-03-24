Delta: Widow Of Slain Major Shaffa ‘Pregnant’, Has Two Small Children

The Nigerian military community is mourning the loss of Major Salisu Danjuma Shaffa, who was killed in an ambush in Delta State‘s Okuama area.

Shaffa, who recently assumed duties in his new Area of Responsibility (AR), met his untimely death just three weeks into his assignment on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

He was part of a military contingent from the 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Joint Task Force (JTF), Bomadi Division, which included the Commanding Officer Lt. Col Ali, another Major, one Captain, and 12 soldiers.

The team was on a rescue mission to release Anthony Aboh, a hostage from the Okoloba community held over a land dispute, when they were ambushed and killed.

According to Vanguard, Shaffa, a University of Maiduguri alumnus from Shaffa town in Borno’s Hawul Local Government Area, is survived by his wife, who is pregnant, and two young children.

A former gubernatorial candidate in Borno State, Alhaji Idris Mamman Durkwa, have expressed their grief and called for a thorough investigation into the ambush to ensure justice is served.

Durkwa specifically emphasized the need for accountability to prevent future tragedies and honor the sacrifice of Shaffa and his fallen comrades.

A brother of the slain Army officer, Mallam Hussain Danjuma, who formally announced the death in a social media post, said, “With a heavy heart and total submission to the will of Allah, I inform the sudden death of our beloved brother Major SD SHAFFA.

“We pray that Allah will forgive and grant him eternal rest in this Holy month of Ramadan.

“May your soul rest in peace, dearest brother as you will be remembered.”

Another family member, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed, said, “May Allah have mercy on Major Salisu Danjuma Shaffa. May Allah lighten his grave, Amen.”