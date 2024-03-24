Cop Killings: We Will Do Everything To Protect Our Officers – Police

The Nigeria Police Force’s spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has vowed that the force will do everything to protect its officials.

Making this comment in reaction to the recent killing of six police officials in police officials in Delta, Adejobi said that it was not only criminal but barbaric and evil to policemen or any other security agents who worked tirelessly to defend and protect the lives and properties of Nigerians.

Recall that Adejobi had, in a statement on Saturday, described the incident as tragic and a devastating loss.

According to Adejobi, the officers were ambushed while on a rescue mission, adding that five suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Naija News reports that Adejobi described the killing of security officials as a disservice to the nation, warning that the police would do everything possible to protect its personnel and decimate those who murdered its officials in a statement posted on his official X account on Sunday.

Adejobi wrote, “Killers of our men have murdered peace… FPRO It’s not only criminal, but also evil, barbaric, and sinful to be killing policemen or any security agent who works tirelessly to defend and protect the lives and property of Nigeria’s citizens. I see it as a disservice to our dear nation. It will never be the same game as usual. The Force Headquarters would do everything possible to protect the personnel of the NPF and decimate those who have murdered our men (uniform men), for they have murdered peace.”