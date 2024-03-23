‘Hypocrisy Smells Bad’ – Reactions As Tinubu Asks Nigerians To Buy Made-in-Nigeria Goods

Advertisement

Several reactions have trailed the advice by President Bola Tinubu to Nigerians on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Recall that the President had urged Nigerians to patronise made-in-Nigeria products and services to sustain the naira’s recent gains in the foreign exchange market.

Tinubu gave the advice through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, while addressing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa on Friday.

According to the presidential aide, the recent appreciation of the value of the naira against the dollar is a good development but not yet satisfactory.

Ngelale stated that the strengthening of the Naira was achieved through collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other government agencies.

He stated that CBN and other agencies achieved this feat by dealing decisively with sharp practices on certain cryptocurrency trading platforms within the parallel market of the foreign exchange ecosystem.

However, some Nigerians took to social media to commend the president for the advice, while others asked him and his appointees to start patronising Nigerian goods and services.

See some of the reactions below.

GracedUp1 wrote: “After this statement, he is jumping on the presidential jet to France for his medical tourism. Hypocrisy smells bad.”

@ceasarokoli wrote: “The government refused to patronize Innoson or Nord. They refuse to use our hospitals. They refuse to enrol their children in our schools.”

@bummiearo wrote: “Best way to go. @renoomokri has been advocating for this. Enemies of Nigeria can cry.”

@Adepoju89500205 wrote: “Someone who won’t buy Nigeria-made goods is advising Nigeria to buy Nigeria-made goods. Go to his house the chairs and other interiors will be foreign.. they don’t do what they preach. Laws are made for the poor.”

@Chimacoeche wrote: “Let him show us his car, we want to check something.”

@quidmetrics wrote: “The Presidency’s call to buy Made In Nigeria goods to strengthen the Naira is a simplistic solution to a complex economic issue. Structural reforms and addressing corruption are needed for real change.”

@Abdul_A_Bello wrote: “Buhari’s administration also tried to change Nigerian’s psych towards buying Nigerian products, but we are generally stubborn.”

@obajemujnr wrote: “He should use Innoson, and he should patronize Abuja Specialist Hospital. His son should wear AJ wristwatch instead of Richard Millie.”

@Yeshir2001 wrote: “Reno Omokri keep on enlightening Nigerians everyday on patronizing Nigerian goods Free Of Charge. What are NOA and the Ministry of Information doing concerning the subject matter?”

@frankystalker wrote: “Toothpicks, matches, needles, most clothing materials and almost all basic goods are imported. Which Nigerian goods is he talking about?”

@essienema wrote: “Let them set the pace by making sure every government agency buys Innoson motors along with the president’s car…. But because na Igbo men, they will not patronize them. They rather spend our oil dollars to grow the Japanese economy that’s already made.”