Gunmen Kill Two Police Officers In Renewed Attack In Imo

Unidentified assailants, suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), launched a deadly attack on police officers at Okigwe Council Area, Imo state.

Naija News reports that the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, reported that the ambush occurred on Saturday along the old Gariki Road, resulting in the tragic loss of two police officers.

Okoye said the attackers used dynamite against the officers, who were conducting a security patrol, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire.

“In the process, two officers paid the ultimate price while four others survived the attack,” the command detailed in a statement.

He said the State Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, expressed his condemnation of the brutal assault and the loss of the Mopol 18, Owerri personnel.

Okoye stated that following the attack, CP Danjuma, along with commanders of Mopol 18 and 64, promptly assessed the situation at the crime scene.

He added that the units have since directed a coordinated response involving the Command’s Special Tactical Unit and other security agencies to pursue the perpetrators aggressively.

Danjuma also issued directives for increased visibility patrols, intelligence-led raids on suspect hideouts, and enhanced security measures across Okigwe to prevent further incidents.

He emphasized the importance of community cooperation in the fight against such violent crimes, appealing to anyone with relevant information to contact the police.

Assuring the public of their safety, Danjuma encouraged residents to continue their daily activities without fear and to support law enforcement efforts to combat criminal activity in the state.

He also extended his sympathies to the families and colleagues of the deceased officers, reaffirming his commitment to bringing those responsible to justice.

“This dastardly act will not deter us. We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the perpetrators are apprehended and face the full wrath of the law,” Danjuma vowed.