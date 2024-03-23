10 Travelers Kidnapped By Gunmen In Benue

Advertisement

Ten people were reportedly taken captive on Friday at the Taraba/Benue border community of Jootar, located within the Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to The Punch, an unnamed source disclosed that the driver of the vehicle, who narrowly avoided abduction, recounted the specifics of the attack.

The source stated that the driver of the Sharon bus mentioned that he picked up the passengers at Takum junction in Wukari, Taraba State, and there were 10 passengers aboard.

He said, “The driver was to drop them (passengers) in Gboko, where they ought to connect the vehicle to Akure.

“They took his phone. He had to use somebody’s phone to call me as soon as the incident happened. He is somebody I know very well.

“The incident happened around noon on Friday. That is what he told me. He picked them up from Takum, and the incident happened just 2 km from there in Jootar, Ukum LGA.”

According to the source, the driver has brought the case to the attention of the Jootar police station.

In response to inquiries, the legislator representing Ukum State Constituency in the State Assembly, Ezra Nyiyongo, affirmed that he had received a report on the incident.

Nyiyongo said, “I was told that a vehicle was intercepted. According to what I heard, since I am not the one who spoke with the driver, he said he picked those people from Wukari, Taraba State, and not in any school and was conveying them to Gboko.

“From Gboko, according to him, they were going to Akure for menial jobs. I am not quite sure. I am just reporting from the driver’s words. They were intercepted in Jootar in Ukum LGA.”

