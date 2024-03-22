Nigerian Creators Set To Monetize Instagram As Tinubu-Led Government Joins Forces With Meta

Meta Platforms Incorporated, under the leadership of former UK Deputy Prime Minister and Meta’s President of Global Affairs, Sir Nick Clegg, announced plans to implement a feature on its Instagram app enabling Nigerian creators to monetize their content.

The upcoming feature, to be revealed in June 2024, will empower native content creators to generate income through the application.

Naija News reports that Clegg disclosed this during the delegation’s visit to President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

Clegg expressed gratitude to the President for his executive order, which paved the way for the landing of the Meta-backed deep-sea cable in Nigeria.

He said, “It is an extraordinary infrastructure project. When it comes on stream in the first quarter of 2025, it will be twice as much as the capacity of all subsea cables that exist.

“We buried the cable 50 percent deeper than any other subsea cables under the seabed. It is more powerful and more extensive in terms of its geographical connectivity.

“It could yield up to 37 billion dollars worth of increase in economic activity in the next two or three years across the African continent.

“We have a lot to do with Nigeria to deepen partnerships.”

Tinubu stated in his speech that his administration is striving to position Nigeria as the leading hub of information and communications technology in Africa.

To achieve this objective, the President stated that the Federal Government is continuing to invest in digital technology to bolster the resilience of small businesses and broaden opportunities across various sectors.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President asserted that Nigeria must keep pace with technological advancements in this age.

As a result, his administration is expanding avenues for opportunities in information and communications technology, strengthening capabilities, and promoting alliances.

The statement is titled, ‘President Tinubu to Meta: Nigeria poised to lead Africa in digital technology; we have gifted youths and capable hands to actualize our vision.’

The President underscored the pivotal role of Nigerian youths as the nation’s most vital asset.

Consequently, his administration spearheads efforts to drive digital economic growth through its 3MTT program.

This initiative aims to train three million Nigerian youths in digital technology and essential skills before integrating them into innovation hubs nationwide.

He stressed the significance of technology in empowering small businesses, affirming his dedication to ensuring its deployment, adaptation, enhancement, and utilization to stimulate growth among a vast number of micro-businesses, ultimately fueling widespread prosperity in the future.

President Tinubu said, “For us in Nigeria, we have a vibrant, gifted and resourceful youth population. Recognising that the future is most likely to be AI-enabled, we have to prepare our youths and make them ready to compete and participate in the global economy.

“I can assure you that Nigeria is open for business. We want to lead the African continent in digital technology. Data is valuable to our development.

“We are ready to cooperate on technological advancements. It is the only way to go. We need a collaboration that will be a win-win for all.

“What interests me is the use of technology in the development of small businesses.

“We need to make the business environment more conducive for you and more profitable for us as well.

“I hope we can collaborate and continue to promote our mutual interests.”

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, highlighted the significance of Meta platforms in Nigeria, stressing the importance of partnerships and engagement to advance development in the digital economy sector.

He emphasized the need for continued engagement to create opportunities for Nigerians to participate in global prosperity, citing digital technology as a means to connect Africa and contribute to global development.