Man Arrested For Assaulting Police Officer In Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Suleiman Sidiq for assaulting a police officer in Sinau town, Ilesha-Baruba, Kwara North Senatorial District.

Naija News reports that the arrest comes in the wake of a disturbing video circulating on social media regarding the altercation that occurred on March 20, 2024.

The spokesperson for the Kwara State Police Command DSP, Ejire Adeyemi Toun, detailed the circumstances leading to the violent encounter.

According to her, the incident originated from a report filed by Suleiman Sidiq, a soldier stationed at Sector 3 Garrison, Mongunu, Maiduguri, concerning a land dispute in Sinawu town.

Despite warnings for peace and a scheduled resolution meeting on March 21, 2024, the situation escalated when Sidiq, reportedly under the influence of intoxicating substances, became belligerent.

Efforts to de-escalate the situation by the Divisional Police Officer, DSP Marufu Keji Suleiman, were met with violence as Sidiq attacked the Divisional Crime Officer, ASP Okeowo Joel, with a jackknife. Sidiq inflicted severe injuries on the officer’s head and stabbed his left hand before fleeing the scene by scaling the police station fence.

The swift response from the police led to Sidiq’s apprehension after a hot chase. He has since been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department in Ilorin for further investigation into the assault.