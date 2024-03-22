Insecurity: Gov Alia Orders Suspension Of All Mining Activities In Benue

Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has ordered the suspension of all mining operations in the state pending the compilation of a comprehensive database of miners.

Naija News understands that the directive, issued during a meeting with representatives of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Benue Chapter in Makurdi on Thursday, was prompted by rising insecurity in the state.

Governor Alia has since instructed the Mineral Resources and Environment Management Committee (MIREMCO), to promptly commence the process of documenting information on all miners operating within the state.

The governor emphasized that this decision was made in response to security concerns raised in various reports.

Furthermore, he expressed deep concern over the pollution of water sources in affected areas, particularly in Kwande.

The governor urged security agencies and the joint task force on illegal mining to guarantee that proper measures were taken to improve the welfare of the citizens and boost the Internally Generated Revenue.

‘The state government will not tolerate any illegality. It is our administration’s prerogative to protect the lives and property of the people,” Daily Post quoted Alia to have said.