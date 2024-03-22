Rivers Crisis Deepens As Assembly Rules Against Gov Fubara, Enacts Service Law

Rivers State lawmakers have ruled against Governor Siminalayi Fubara to establish the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA) Service Commission Law.

Naija News understands that the decision was taken after the lawmakers held an impromptu sitting today.

This marks the second time that the state lawmakers have overridden the governor’s approval of bills.

Earlier in January, the House also ruled against Fubara’s approval of four Bills that had been previously passed and sent to him for assent.

During its 99th legislative sitting at the Assembly quarters, the House unanimously decided to override the Governor’s approval.

Details of the assembly’s impromptu meeting was made public in a statement made available to journalists today by the media aide to the Speaker of the State Assembly, Martins Wachukwu.

According to the statement, the lawmakers decided after the Governor withheld his assent to the four Bills via letters to the House, which were read on the floor of the House; stating that such amendments would create confusion and breach constitutional provisions.

The Majority Leader, Major Jack, presented the Rivers State House of Assembly Fund Management Bill, which was then discussed by the members.

During the debate, the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, referred to Section 100(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended. This section grants the House the authority to surpass the Governor’s refusal to give assent.

Similarly, the Rivers State Local Government Law (Amendment) Bill, the Rivers State Traditional Rulers’ Law (Amendment) Bill, and the Rivers State Advertisement and Use of State-owned Property Prohibition (Repeal) Bill were all presented, debated, and voted upon. The unanimous decision was made to override the Governor’s assent.