Bandits Kill Village Head, 20 Others In Niger Community

Bandits on Thursday unleashed a brutal attack that resulted in the death of at least 21 people, including the village head in Madaka community in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to reports, the onslaught occurred around 3 pm on Thursday, amidst the hustle and bustle of the community market, leading to a significant loss of life and property.

Naija News reports that eyewitness reports painted a scene of chaos and destruction, with about 50 homes, several commercial entities, and numerous vehicles and motorcycles set ablaze.

The attackers, armed and ruthless, reportedly fired indiscriminately at villagers, devastating the market and taking an undetermined number of residents hostage, whisking them away to an unknown location.

The district head, Alhaji Isah Bawale, confirmed the tragedy during a sombre telephone interview with reporters.

He lamented the recurrence of such violence in Madaka, which had previously experienced a similar attack years earlier that claimed the life of another district head.

Since that incident, the community has reportedly suffered from a lack of sufficient security presence, leaving it exposed to the mercy of relentless bandits.

Channels TV reports that efforts to obtain clarity and assurance from the Niger State Command of Police via Public Relations Officer SP Wasiu Abiodun were met with promises of verification and follow-up, but no response was received at the time of this report.

The Niger State Government is yet to make a comment regarding the incident, prompting mounting concerns regarding measures being taken to safeguard vulnerable communities like Madaka against such brazen acts of violence.