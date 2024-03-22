Banditry: Newly Married Butcher Killed In Niger Market Attack

Twenty-one people, including a newlywed man named Sani, have been killed in a brutal attack by bandits at a bustling weekly market in Madaka, an agrarian community within the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

The assault occurred on Thursday, casting a shadow of grief and terror over the region.

Sani, who worked as a butcher in Kagara, the administrative capital of Rafi LGA, had ventured to the market to sell meat.

Tragically, he became a victim of the gunfire that erupted during the attack, which unfolded around 3 p.m., a time when the market was teeming with activity.

Reports indicate that Sani had just celebrated his wedding approximately three weeks before the incident.

In a further cruel act, the bandits reportedly forced Muslim women at the market to break their fast, an action that compounded the horror of the assault during the holy month of Ramadan.

The community of Madaka, known for its agricultural contributions, is now mourning the loss of lives and the breach of peace due to this violent attack.

One resident, Salihu Abdullahi, told Daily Trust at IBB Specialist Hospital where his 8-year-old daughter shot during the attack was admitted that bandits ordered the women to drink water or risk their lives.

He said, “We were at the neighbouring village where we went to mine gold when we saw people running. Some people started jumping into the river, even those who didn’t know how to swim. So, I rushed home on my motorcycle to pick up my family.

“On my way, I was stopped to go back, that they had taken over the community already. They burnt down our clinic and shops containing goods worth millions of naira, motorcycles, trucks, foodstuffs and houses. They gathered our women and forced them to break their fast. One of them that attempted to resist was beaten mercilessly.

“My little daughter was among those they shot. She’s 8-year-old. In the first place, I counted 11 corpses. More bodies were later recovered. And uptil now, many people have not been accounted for because many people sustained bullet wounds and they ran to the bush. Some people died in the bush.

“Over the years, vigilantes have protected our communities. We contribute money to pay them and buy them food items to enable them face the security job and they have been doing well. Since we formed the vigilante, bandits have not attacked our community. We didn’t know what happened, the commander was arrested and they asked them to stop operation.”

Residents alleged that bandits invaded their community one week after the vigilante commander was arrested by the police and his boys were ordered to stop operations by the state government over alleged illegal arrest of herders.

The Madaka Youth Leader, Saidu Bwale, alleged that the Thursday attack was one of the deadliest on the community.

The Chairman, Rafi Local Government, Ayuba Usman Katako, told Daily Trust that the bandits had invaded Pangu Gari on Wednesday and rustled cattle and goats before they attacked Madaka on Thursday.

He said, “In Madaka, many people were killed. Till now, we can’t ascertain the number of casualties until when those who have fled return home that we will be able to ascertain the number of people that they have kidnapped or that are still missing.

“At least, 21 people including the village head, Alhaji Saleh, lost their lives during the attack.”

The Sarkin Hausawa Madaka, Alhaji Garba Mai-Haja, who sustained severe gunshots injuries died in the early hours of Friday at the IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna.

Residents said seven people, comprising four men and three women including children were receiving treatment at the IBB Specialist Hospital.

The Secretary, Coalition of Shiroro Association, Saidu Salihu, described the attack as severe and unfortunate.

He called on the federal and state governments to renew efforts in the fight against insecurity in Shiroro, Munya and Rafi LGAs.

Residents decried absence of security operatives despite that the area had come under attack several times in the last five years.

The Niger State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Brig Gen. Bello Abdullahi Mohammed (retd), confirmed the attack.