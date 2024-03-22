Atiku Reacts To Killing Of Village Head, Others In Niger State, Speaks On State Policing

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the recent bandit attack that led to the killing of a village head and other residents in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Condemning the attack in a post on his official X account on Friday, the former vice president, who lamented that Nigeria had become a killing field, called for the need to speed up the introduction of state police.

Atiku said, “It is saddening that Nigeria has become a killing field. Thursday’s killing of scores of persons, including the village head and abduction of an unspecified number of people by suspected bandits in Madaka, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, is yet another confirmation that contrary to assurances, insecurity continues to be rife in our country.

“We have to prioritise security and speed up the process of a constitutional amendment that will introduce State Police so that states and local authorities can deploy mechanisms that best suit their environment in tackling this hydra-headed insecurity in our land.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved and the government and people of Niger State.”

Naija News had earlier reported that bandits on Thursday unleashed a brutal attack that resulted in the death of at least 21 people, including the village head in Madaka community in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.