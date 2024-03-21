Video: Police Raid Factory Producing Fake Alcoholic Drinks In Lagos

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have discovered a factory where fake alcoholic drinks are produced in Lagos.

Naija News reports that the spokesperson for the State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a post via his X handle on Thursday.

He noted that the authorities apprehended four individuals involved in the illicit factory operation and seized their fake products.

“Officers of Isokoko Division, acting on credible information, raided a house in Agege where fake alcoholic drinks were being produced. The police arrested four people behind the illegal distillery, and recovered fake drinks, empty bottles and labels of different brands. Investigation is ongoing,” Hundeyin captioned a video clip showing the suspects arrested.

Officers of Isokoko Division, acting on credible information, raided a house in Agege where fake alcoholic drinks were being produced. The police arrested four people behind the illegal distillery, and recovered fake drinks, empty bottles and labels of different brands.… pic.twitter.com/IrJmVC1D2N — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) March 21, 2024

Naija News understands that in recent times, the Nigerian market has been plagued by the prevalence of counterfeit beverages and alcoholic drinks.

However, last December, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NDLEA) took decisive action by intercepting a group of counterfeiters in the Eziukwu market in Aba, Abia state.

These counterfeiters were involved in the production of a wide range of fake beverages, including wines, soft drinks, and other items, with an estimated value of over N750 million.

The agency, in collaboration with other security agencies, successfully carried out this operation based on a tip-off. These counterfeiters’ nefarious activities extended beyond the production of fake beverages.

They were also involved in the manufacturing of various adulterated products, particularly different types of wine from popular brands such as Seaman Schnapps, Henessy, Four Cousins, Carlo Rossi, Jenney, Chelsea London Dry Gin, Schnapp Dry Gin, McDowells, Black Labels, Gordons, Martell, Campari, Smirnoff ice, Eva non-alcoholic drink, Evra non-alcoholic drink, Cartel, and many others.

This interception by the NDLEA serves as a strong message to those engaged in the production and distribution of counterfeit beverages. The agency remains committed to ensuring the safety and integrity of the Nigerian market and will continue to work diligently with other security agencies to combat this issue.