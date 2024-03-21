President Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointment

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Olugbile Holloway as the Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM).

This was made known in a statement on Thursday signed by Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

Mr. Holloway is the Managing Director of Evoke Communications Limited, a creative brand/consultancy agency.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and International Relations and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

“The President expects that the new Director-General will bring life into this important agency and ensure the preservation, promotion, and development of Nigeria’s diverse tangible and intangible cultural heritage,” the statement adds.

The Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has commissioned the Mines Marshals, a paramilitary squad.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, launched the Marshals at an event in Abuja on Thursday.

Alake said the squad was formed from a unit of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to tackle the menace of illegal mining in the country.

The minister added that the unit would also curb the smuggling of solid minerals from the country to foreign nations.

Recall that the minister said on Tuesday that no mining license would be issued to prospective investors without requisite plans for value addition on minerals.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, Alake said the federal government had resolved to ensure compliance before permitting investors to operate.

He said that his Seven-Point Agenda for the ministry had placed the mining sector on global front burner since assuming office, which had generated renewed interest from the international community in Nigeria’s mineral resources.