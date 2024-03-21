New Super Eagles Coach To Earn $80,000 Monthly

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to offer the head coach of the national team a significant pay raise.

According to reports from SportingLife, the NFF has committed to a monthly salary of $80,000 for the incoming coach, marking a substantial increase from the compensation of previous head coach Jose Peseiro.

Peseiro, who led the Super Eagles until recently, was on a $50,000 monthly salary following a reduction from his initial $70,000 contract.

Naija News reports Speculation has been rife that the Portuguese tactician’s departure from the role was influenced by his request for a salary hike to $120,000 per month—a figure that significantly exceeded the NFF’s final offer of $80,000.

As the search for a new head coach continues, the NFF’s readiness to enhance the remuneration package is expected to attract a wider pool of experienced candidates to the prestigious position.

Interim Super Eagles coach Finidi George has noted that the game between his team and the Black Stars of Ghana on March 22, 2024, is more than just a friendly.

Finidi George, who played for the Super Eagles between 1991 and 2002, noted that he has been involved in games involving Ghana and Nigeria since 1992, and none of the games were ever taken likely.

Note that the last time the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana met was during the last phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ghana qualified ahead of Nigeria thanks to an away goal rule following the 1-1 draw in Abuja.

The two West African rivals will meet in Marrakech, Morocco, at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 22, in an international friendly.