National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Others Visit El-Rufai (Photo)

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has visited former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Naija News understands Kashim Ibrahim Imam, and others were also part of the delegation that met with El-Rufai at his home.

The visit is coming a few hours after the former governor visited the secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Abuja.

Though the details of the visit are yet to be made public, it has sparked reactions among Nigerians on social media, with some netizens speculating that El-Rufai may become a part of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

Some others view the visit as part of efforts to stop El-Rufai from dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC).

See some of the reactions.

@AzeezOseni4: The Nigeria Govt really miss Malam El-Rufai, I don’t know what President Tinubu is thinking but I definitely knows that he will be called back one day.

@yunusxonline: What are they cooking for us ?

@MA_Dibola: What are these guys cooking, hope the dish will be sweet.

@Larkin20Paige: Is El-Rufai leaving APC?

@Larkin20Paige: I can see some people trying to stop someone from decamping.

@O_Muhammad_O: I hope it’s what I’m thinking. We need El-Rufai in Mr. President cabinet as minister of power. Adelabu should be made minister of state for budget and economic planning or minister of labour.

@JohnNat78439595: El Rufai deserves more . He is very intelligent and stood for the truth when it mattered most. Why exclude him from this government. He has a lot off his sleeve. I think he will change the power situation. Please bring him in.

@olufunsoaluko: Is Elrufai the next President of Nigeria after Tinubu?

Stay tuned.

@zumatiscoted: It’s intriguing to see such high-profile meetings taking place. It speaks volumes about the strategic discussions shaping our nation’s future.

@MaRyAm_MuKtAr: Them don dey go beg baba el Rufai for some thing we dey wait.

@BabaGeeGambo: They should leave our Tony Stark alone, is it by force to be minister or is it by force to remain in APC.