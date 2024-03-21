El-Rufai Visits SDP Secretariat, Sparks Political Speculation Ahead Of 2027 Elections

A former Governor of Kaduna State and ex-Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasir El-Rufai made an unexpected appearance at the Abuja National Secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Wednesday.

According to reports from Tribune Online, El-Rufai, a prominent figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC), engaged in what was described as a consultation visit with the National Chairman of the SDP, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam.

This visit comes as a significant development, given El-Rufai’s political stature and his association with the ruling APC.

During the meeting, Gabam hailed El-Rufai as a friend and a leader with a noteworthy political track record, emphasizing the need for transformative leaders like him in Nigeria’s political landscape.

This commendation has fueled speculation about potential political realignments and El-Rufai’s aspirations for the 2027 general elections.

A source that spoke with the platform stated that Gabam appreciated him and his entourage for the visit, saying that “it’s time for all stakeholders in the country to put aside ethnic, regional and political differences to move the country forward more especially at this period when the country is facing serious challenges ranging from hunger, insecurity, joblessness, kidnapping, inflation among others.”

The source hinted that Mallam El-Rufai was received by the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

El-Rufai has been paying consultation visits to some notable politicians across political parties in recent times.