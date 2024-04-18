Kogi Guber: Gov Ododo Opens Defence Against Ajaka, SDP

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has commenced his defence against the petition filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate, Murtala Ajaka, regarding the outcome of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Naija News reports that the SDP and Ajaka are contesting the victory of Ododo from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the said election.

In support of his triumph, Ododo presented numerous electoral documents from seven contentious local government areas before the Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

At the start of the proceedings, Paul Daudu, the lawyer representing Ododo, informed the tribunal that his client was prepared to initiate his defence.

Daudu stated that Ododo, the second respondent, opted to commence his defence by presenting the certified true copies (CTCs) of the documents, which had already been provided to the petitioners.

“It is only fair for them (petitioners) to peruse these documents to enable us to take off,” The Nation quoted Daudu as saying.

The legal representative for the petitioners, Pius Akubo (SAN), did not object to the request for a 30-minute break in the hearing to allow the petitioners (SDP and Ajaka) to review the documents.

In response, the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ado Birnin-Kudo, temporarily suspended the proceedings.

As the examination of the documents was still in progress, the tribunal decided to adjourn until today to ensure that all parties have ample time to prepare.